Z-Lite 454-28 Titania 8 Light 22" Wide Two Tier Chandelier Bronze / Olde Brass Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Z-Lite 454-28 Titania 8 Light 22" Wide Two Tier Chandelier Modern and metropolitan in style, this black and brushed nickel steel four-light pendant’s softening features render a splendid décor element perfect for transitional spaces. An eye-catching open boxy frame reveals romantic candelabra-style bulb bases in a sleek brushed nickel finish, creating a captivating contrast and a stylish fixture to highlight a dining ensemble or entryway. Features Steel construction Includes (3) 12" downrods, (1) 6" downrod, and (1) 3" downrod Dimmable CUL and ETL rated for damp locations Dimensions Height: 28" Width: 22" Depth: 22" Overall Height: 75.75" Product Weight: 10.8 lbs Wire Length: 110" Canopy Dimensions: 5.5" x 5.5" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 8 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulbs Included: No Voltage: 120 volts Dimmable: Yes Bronze / Olde Brass