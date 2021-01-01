Crystorama Lighting Group 4534-CL-SAQ Paris Market 3 Light 13" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Taper Candle Pendant English Bronze Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 4534-CL-SAQ Paris Market 3 Light 13" Wide Swarovski Spectra Crystal Taper Candle Pendant FeaturesA design that uses an emphasis on natural, organic, and raw materials to create an earthy and casual atmosphere.English Bronze metal finish, perfect for farmhouse & rustic settings.Constructed of steelDecorated with Swarovski Spectra crystal accentsSloped ceiling compatibleUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 14"Width: 13"Product Weight: 6 lbsWire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 20 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12) English Bronze