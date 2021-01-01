Elk Lighting 45292/10-LED 10 Light 1 Tier LED Crystal Drum Chandelier from the Crystal Ring Collection Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 45292/10-LED 10 Light 1 Tier LED Crystal Drum Chandelier from the Crystal Ring Collection Ten Light Single Tier LED Crystal Drum Chandelier from the Crystal Ring CollectionDazzling rings made from thousands of faceted crystal beads will electrify any space. The combination of clear crystal and a Polished Chrome finish exudes modern elegance in a shape adaptable to a variety of spaces.Features:Fixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaLight is hung by cords and downrodsSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystalDimensions:Height: 6" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 28" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Type: LEDBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs: 10Watts Per Bulb: 4.8Wattage: 48Lumens: 3000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index (CRI): 80UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationLED - Light Emitting Diode: Highly efficient integrated diodes produce little heat and have an extremely long lifespan.Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Polished Chrome