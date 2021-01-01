From elk lighting
Elk Lighting 45291/6 6 Light 1 Tier Crystal Drum Chandelier from the Crystal Ring Collection Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Elk Lighting 45291/6 6 Light 1 Tier Crystal Drum Chandelier from the Crystal Ring Collection Six Light Single Tier Crystal Drum Chandelier from the Crystal Ring CollectionDazzling rings made from thousands of faceted crystal beads will electrify any space. The combination of clear crystal and a Polished Chrome finish exudes modern elegance in a shape adaptable to a variety of spaces.Features:Fixture constructed from metalDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaLight is hung by cords and downrodsSuitable for dry locationsLight characteristics include crystalDimensions:Height: 5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 18" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 6Watts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 360UL Listed: YesLocation Rating: Dry LocationBulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration.Compliances:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Polished Chrome