Saboroma - 4509 Beaded Illusion Jewel Mermaid Gown

Get a modern fashion with a spectacular gown from Saboroma 4509 masterpiece. Striking bead embellishments beautify the sheer neckline and back with a keyhole accent. The same embellishments adorn the thighs as the skirt flares elegantly to the floor highlighting a mermaid silhouette. Hugging your every curve this Saboroma gown will take you to any party with style. Model is wearing Black color. Style: sabo_4509 Details: Beaded Sheer Neckline and Skirt Panel Sweetheart Lining Fitted Softly Pleated Skirt Back Keyhole. Back Zipper Closure Sweep Train Length: Long Neckline: Illusion Jewel Waistline: Natural Silhouette: Mermaid Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details..