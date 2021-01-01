45 Years Old - 45th Birthday Decoration Vintage October 1976 T-Shirt

October 45th Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for any legend man or woman queen turning 45 years old who born in October 1976 celebrating for 45th birthday party with family and friends with decorations Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 45 years old limited edition October 1976 retro 45th Birthday Shirt. Born in October 1976 45 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem