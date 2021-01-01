The simplehuman butterfly step can has an innovative butterfly lid design that opens from the center for maximum clearance under low countertops. The slim, space-efficient shape makes the most of tight spaces. The strong steel pedal and patented lid shox® technology ensure the can will function smoothly and quietly for years. The code K liner, also available at Lowe's (item # 703671), fits this can perfectly — no bunching or slipping for a cleaner trash experience. simplehuman 45-Liter Brushed Stainless Steel Steel Trash Can with Lid | CW1897