Craftmade 44975 Portrait 5 Light 32" Wide Chandelier Gold Twilight Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Craftmade 44975 Portrait 5 Light 32" Wide Chandelier FeaturesConstructed from steelRequires (5) 60 watt max candelabra (E12) bulbsMounted with adjustable cordSuggested for use with Edison style bulbsUL rated for dry locationsComes with a 1 year warrantyDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 32"Depth: 5"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 13/16"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 5Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Gold Twilight