Z-Lite 448-16 Port 4 Light 17-3/4" Wide Pendant Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 448-16 Port 4 Light 17-3/4" Wide Pendant FeaturesCrafted from steelComes with a bronze metal and glass shadeIncludes (4) 100 watt Medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsComes with (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 3" downrodsCapable of being dimmed Recommended for use with included antique Edison filament bulbsCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 11"Width: 17-3/4"Product Weight: 13.6 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsTotal Max Wattage: 400 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Olde Bronze