Z-Lite 446-16 Geist 3 Light 16-1/2" Wide Pendant Bronze Gold Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 446-16 Geist 3 Light 16-1/2" Wide Pendant FeaturesCrafted from steelComes with a bronze gold metal shadeIncludes (3) 100 watt Medium (E26) Incandescent bulbsComes with (3) 12", (1) 6", and (1) 3" downrodsCapable of being dimmed Includes antique Edison filament bulbsCUL and ETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 14-1/2"Width: 16-1/2"Product Weight: 10.6 lbsWire Length: 110"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 3Bulbs Included: YesWatts Per Bulb: 100 wattsTotal Max Wattage: 300 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Bronze Gold