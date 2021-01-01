Crystorama Lighting Group 4452-CL-S Filmore 2 Light 10" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals Antique Gold Indoor Lighting Wall

Crystorama Lighting Group 4452-CL-S Filmore 2 Light 10" Wide Wall Sconce with Clear Swarovski Strass Crystals FeaturesCrafted from wrought ironDecorated with clear Swarovski Strass crystalsRequires (2) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 12-1/2"Width: 10"Depth: 7"Product Weight: 3.0 lbsElectrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 2Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 120 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Wall Sconces Antique Gold