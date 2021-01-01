From continental mattress
Continental Mattress 444B 4/6XL 2LPS Mattress, Full XL Size
WILL GIVE YOU A BETTER NIGHT'S REST- 396 Innerspring verticoil and 13 ¾ SH gauge unit unit mattress reduces pressure points to help you fall asleep more quickly THE PERFECT LEVEL OF SUPPORT- The right top mattress and Low Profile 4" Split Wood Box Spring is Orthopedic Type Medium Plush but still has some give for your comfort and reduces back pain by supporting every inch of your spine. Medium plush mattress for luxurious feel SHIPPED FULLY ASSEMBLED AND READY TO USE- No assembly required, Open the box and the mattress is ready to use OUR MATTRESS HAS THE BEST QUALITTY- They're manufactured in Brooklyn, New York and made with premium materials. AVAILABLE IN ALL SIZES-Twin Size: 75” x 39” x 14”, Twin Extra Long Size: 80” x 39” x 14", Full Size: 75" x 54” x 14”, Full Extra Long Size: 80” x 54” x 14", Queen Size: 80” x 60” x 14”, King Size: 80” x 76” x 14”, California King: 84” x 72” x 14”