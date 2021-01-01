Z-Lite 443P Ashton 3 Light 16" Wide Pendant with Matte Opal Glass Bowl Shade Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Z-Lite 443P Ashton 3 Light 16" Wide Pendant with Matte Opal Glass Bowl Shade The graceful sweeping arms of the Brushed Nickel, Bronze, Chrome, or Matte Black fixture synchronized with the elegant curves of the Matte Opal shades give the Ashton family a classic yet contemporary presence. Product Features: Includes matte opal glass bowl shade High quality steel construction UL and CUL listed for dry locations Capable of being dimmed Product Dimensions: Height: 19.75" Width: 15.75" Depth: 15.75" Overall Height: 96" Product Weight: 6.47 lbs Chain Length: 72" Wire Length: 120" Electrical Specifications: Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 100w Bulb Included: No Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bronze