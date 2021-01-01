Crystorama Lighting Group 4439-CL-SAQ Maria Theresa 6 Light 27" Wide Chandelier with Clear Spectra Crystals Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting

Crystorama Lighting Group 4439-CL-SAQ Maria Theresa 6 Light 27" Wide Chandelier with Clear Spectra Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with clear Spectra crystalsChain mounted fixtureRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 20"Maximum Height: 92"Width: 27"Product Weight: 33.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Polished Chrome