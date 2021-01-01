Crystorama Lighting Group 4439-C Maria Theresa 6 Light 27" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Golden Teak Hand Cut Crystals Polished Chrome / Hand

Crystorama Lighting Group 4439-C Maria Theresa 6 Light 27" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture with Golden Teak Hand Cut Crystals FeaturesCrafted from glassDecorated with golden teak hand cut crystalsRequires (6) 60 watt Candelabra (E12) bulbsCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsUL, CUL, and CSA rated DimensionsHeight: 20"Width: 27"Product Weight: 33.0 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 144"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulbs Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 360 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Polished Chrome / Hand Cut