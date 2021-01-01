From kichler
Kichler 44182 Ridgewood 6" Wide Wood Mini Pendant Textured Black Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 44182 Ridgewood 6" Wide Wood Mini Pendant FeaturesThe Ridgewood 1 light mini pendant features a reclaimed wood rustic designA perfect addition in several aesthetic environments including country, rustic and lodgeConstructed from steelSloped ceiling compatible(1) 75 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb requiredIncludes 36" of total downrodsRecommended for use with Vintage Edison bulbETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 14-1/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 52"Width: 6-1/4"Depth: 6-1/4"Wire Length: 65"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 75 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 75 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Included: No Textured Black