Kichler 44058 Tuscany Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Shade Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 44058 Tuscany Single Light 9" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Seedy Glass Shade Features The Tuscany 1 light mini pendant features tumbler shaped glass shades with a rustic iron work design A perfect addition in several aesthetic environments including country and lodge decor Steel construction Clear seedy glass shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 75 watt medium (E26) bulb required (not included) Vintage Edison bulb recommended to complete look 36" of total downrods included ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-3/4" Maximum Hanging Height: 47" Width: 9" Wire Length: 66" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 75 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: A19 Bulb Included: No Brushed Nickel