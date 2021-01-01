From household essentials
Household Essentials 44 in. Gray/Brown Rectangle Acrylic Console Table, GRAY-BROWN
Advertisement
Refine your living room with the HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS Ashwood Sofa Table, a long and narrow table 29.5 in. high, 44.1 in. wide, and 13.35 in. deep that sits behind a couch or sofa (or stands along the wall in an entryway as an entry table!). This tables uses simple lines to create practical and beautiful home furnishing--black metal legs with feet that crisscross to make a full X on the floor and a distressed gray-toned wood grain finish. That black and gray pairing is striking in its beauty and simplicity, making an ideal narrow table to sit behind a sofa, use as a hall, foyer, or entryway table, or set up as a console table. Its simple design, narrow footprint, and sturdy construction make a versatile piece that can adapt to different needs along the way. This Sofa Table stands alone or combines seamlessly with the rest of the HOUSEHOLD ESSENTIALS Ashwood Collection. Color: GRAY-BROWN.