Versatile for many functions and rooms, this writing desk can be used as a laptop workspace, large console table, or vanity. Its compact shape easily accents a living room, bedroom, study, entryway, home office, or kitchen. Two wide drawers provide storage to hide away your accessories and clutter. The desk base and legs come in four different neutral wood finishes paired with a classy white and grey marble to elevate and add style to any space. The Bianco Collection 44-in White Modern/Contemporary Elm Writing Desk Marble | TBC-4103-PT1930-WHT