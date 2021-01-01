From z-lite
Z-Lite 439MP Monarch Single Light 7" Wide Beveled Crystal Pendant Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Z-Lite 439MP Monarch Single Light 7" Wide Beveled Crystal Pendant Clean lines of gleaming crystal bevels create the contemporary styling of the Monarch collection. These fixtures are available in luxurious Brushed Nickel, rich Bronze, and Chrome finishes. The Monarch collection offers many sizes to suit your room. Dress up an entry or dining room with the glamorous flair of this bronze, brushed nickel or chrome pendant light. Showing off a cylindrical silhouette, the pendant is adorned with crystal rods that cast glittering illumination over a favorite space. Features Steel construction Hanging crystal shade Sloped ceiling compatible (1) 3", (1) 6", and (3) 12" downrods included Dimmable UL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-3/4" Width: 7" Depth: 7" Max Overall Height: 56-1/2" Product Weight: 4 lbs Wire Length: 110" Electrical Specifications Number of Bulbs: 1 Max Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Bulb Included: No Input Voltage: 120v Dimmable: Yes Bronze