Capital Lighting 439261 Reeves 6 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Matte Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Capital Lighting 439261 Reeves 6 Light 16" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(6) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27-1/2"Minimum Height: 31-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 153-1/2"Width: 16-1/4"Depth: 16-1/4"Chain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 6Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Matte Black