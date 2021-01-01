From capital lighting
Capital Lighting 439251-499 Reeves 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Capital Lighting 439251-499 Reeves 5 Light 25" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalIncludes clear seedy glass shadesSloped ceiling compatible(5) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbs120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 27"Minimum Height: 31"Maximum Hanging Height: 153"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Product Weight: 12 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 144"Shade Height: 6"Shade Width: 5-1/4"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Bronze