Kichler 43891 Brisbane 6 Light 24" Wide 1 Tier Beaded Empire Chandelier Distressed Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 43891 Brisbane 6 Light 24" Wide 1 Tier Beaded Empire Chandelier Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performance72" of chain includedETL listed for installation and use in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 24.75" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 24" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 5"Product Weight: 12.8 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 27"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120 Distressed Black