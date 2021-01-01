Kichler 43850 Avery Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Glass Bell Shade Natural Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 43850 Avery Single Light 8" Wide Mini Pendant with Clear Seeded Glass Bell Shade Features Create a mix and match masterpiece with this 1 light pendant from the Avery collection Adjustable cording for customizable height up to 125" Metal construction Clear seedy glass shade (1) 100 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb required (not included) Vintage Edison ST19 bulb recomended to complete look ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Fixture Height: 8-1/2" Maximum Hanging Height: 125" Width: 8" Depth: 8" Canopy Width: 5" Electrical Specifications Max Wattage: 100 watts Number of Bulbs: 1 Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Bulb Shape: ST18, ST19, or S21 Voltage: 120V Bulb Included: No Natural Brass