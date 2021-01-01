From capital lighting

Capital Lighting 437701 10 Light 40" Wide Chandelier Mystic Sand Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Description

Capital Lighting 437701 10 Light 40" Wide Chandelier FeaturesSimple installation takes as little as 15 minutes with a few simple hand toolsConstructed from metalSloped ceiling compatible(10) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required120" of adjustable chain includedUL rated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 40-3/4"Minimum Height: 44-3/4"Maximum Hanging Height: 166-3/4"Width: 39-1/2"Depth: 39-1/2"Product Weight: 8 lbsChain Length: 120"Wire Length: 180"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 10Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Mystic Sand

