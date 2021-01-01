From kichler
Kichler 43743 Maclain 1 Light Pendant Natural Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 43743 Maclain 1 Light Pendant Features:Durable Steel frame ensures years of reliable performanceRated for installation and use in dry locations onlyDimensions:Height: 12.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Maximum Height: 49" (including chain / down rods)Width: 10" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Product Weight: 3 lbsCanopy Width: 5.75"Chain Length: 36"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Total Wattage: 100Voltage: 120vWire Length: 60" Natural Brass