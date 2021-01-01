Minka Lavery 4374-579 4 Light Single Tier Chandeliers from the Middletown Collection Downton Bronze with Gold Highlights Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Minka Lavery 4374-579 4 Light Single Tier Chandeliers from the Middletown Collection Four Light Single Tier Chandeliers from the Middletown CollectionFeatures:Designed to cast light in an upward directionMaximum Height: 94.75" the maximum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsCapable of being dimmed - allowing you to set your desired illumination levels when used with dimmable bulbsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered upon checkoutSpecifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Wattage: 240Height: 20.5" (measured from the top of the chandelier to bottom most point of fixture)Depth: 16" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5.5"Wire Length: 120"Chain Length: 72"Voltage: 120v Downton Bronze with Gold Highlights