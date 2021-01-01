Kichler 43665LED Aubrey 5 Light 25" Wide LED Chandelier with Satin Etched Cased Opal Shades Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 43665LED Aubrey 5 Light 25" Wide LED Chandelier with Satin Etched Cased Opal Shades FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with satin etched cased opal shades(5) 10 watt medium (E26) LED bulbs included Capable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 23"Maximum Height: 61"Width: 25"Product Weight: 9.42 lbsWire Length: 57"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 50 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 5Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 92CRIBulbs Included: Yes Olde Bronze