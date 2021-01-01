From minka lavery
Minka Lavery 4361 1 Light Indoor Mini Pendant from the Harvard Court Collection Harvard Ct. Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Advertisement
Minka Lavery 4361 1 Light Indoor Mini Pendant from the Harvard Court Collection Single Light Indoor Mini Pendant from the Harvard Court CollectionFeatures:Clear / Etched Opal glass cylinder shadeEtched glass shades offer creative patterns and designsDesigned to cast a soft ambient light over a wide areaSloped ceiling compatibleMaximum Height: 59.75" The maximum height the product can hang using included chains or rodsMinimum Height: 20.5" The minimum height the product needs to hang using included chains or rodsIncludes 6' of wireSuitable for Dry LocationsSpecifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoBulb Shape: T10Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5"Dimmable: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 12.5"Location Rating: Dry LocationMaximum Height: 59.75" (including chain / down rods)Minimum Height: 20.5"Number of Bulbs: 1Pendant Type: MiniProduct Weight: 13.76 lbsShade Material: GlassShade Type: EtchedSloped Ceiling Compatible: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationWattage: 60 Harvard Ct. Bronze