Kichler 43497 Abbotswell Single Light 10" Wide Taper Candle Mini Pendant Natural Brass Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 43497 Abbotswell Single Light 10" Wide Taper Candle Mini Pendant FeaturesSteel construction(1) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulb required72" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 23-1/2"Maximum Hanging Height: 97"Width: 9-1/2"Depth: 9-1/2"Product Weight: 4.1 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 11"Canopy Width: 5"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: No Natural Brass