Kichler 43494 Abbotswell 8 Light 42" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 43494 Abbotswell 8 Light 42" Wide Taper Candle Chandelier FeaturesSteel construction(8) 60 watt maximum candelabra (E12) bulbs required72" of adjustable chain includedDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsDimensionsFixture Height: 20-1/4"Width: 42"Depth: 12-3/4"Product Weight: 13 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 73"Canopy Width: 11-3/4"Canopy Depth: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 480 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 8Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Black