Kichler 43193 Grand Bank 6 Light 25" Wide 1 Tier Candle Style Chandelier Distressed Antique Gray Indoor Lighting Chandeliers

Kichler 43193 Grand Bank 6 Light 25" Wide 1 Tier Candle Style Chandelier Features:Constructed of durable steel for years of reliable performance36" of chain includedCapable of being installed on sloped ceilingsETL listed for installation and use in dry locationsDimensions:Height: 22.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Width: 25" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Backplate Height: 5.25"Product Weight: 15.25 lbsChain Length: 36"Wire Length: 74"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 6Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Voltage: 120 Distressed Antique Gray