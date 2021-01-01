From kichler
Kichler 43190 Grand Bank 8 Light 28" Globe Chandelier Auburn Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Globe
Advertisement
Kichler 43190 Grand Bank 8 Light 28" Globe Chandelier With auburn stained finish and clear seedy glass shades, the Grand Bank Collection makes a bold yet understated statement.Features:Seedy glass shades offer a hint of classic colonial glassBulbs not included with this model - recommended bulbs will be offered at checkoutCovered under Kichler's 1-year limited warrantyWood accents add a rustic feel to the aesthetics of these lightsSingle tier chandelierComplete this unique look with other fixtures from the Grand Bank Collection - see Related ItemsDimensions:Height: 29.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Max Hanging Height: 68" (including chain / down rods)Width: 28" (measured from furthest point left to furthest point right on fixture)Canopy Width: 5-1/4"Product Weight: 20 lbsWire Length: 110"Chain Length: 36"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Number of Bulbs: 8Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60Maximum Wattage: 480 wattsVoltage: 120 (U.S. standard line voltage) Globe Auburn