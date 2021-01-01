From hudson valley lighting

Hudson Valley Lighting 4310 Genesee Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture Polished Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush

Description

Hudson Valley Lighting 4310 Genesee Single Light 10" Wide Flush Mount Drum Ceiling Fixture FeaturesDurable metal constructionComes with a frosted glass drum shade(1) 60 watt medium (E26) bulb requiredCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)UL rated for damp locationsCovered under Hudson Valley Lighting's 1 year warranty DimensionsHeight: 6-3/4"Width: 10"Product Weight: 7 lbsShade Height: 5-3/4"Shade Diameter: 8-3/4"Canopy Width: 10"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 60 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: No Flush Mount Polished Nickel

