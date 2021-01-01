Golden Lighting 4309-FM Mercer 2 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture Matte Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Golden Lighting 4309-FM Mercer 2 Light 15" Wide Flush Mount Square Ceiling Fixture FeaturesConstructed from steelIncludes a seedy glass shade(2) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsUL and CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6"Width: 14-1/2"Depth: 14-1/2"Product Weight: 8.49 lbsShade Height: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulbs Included: No Flush Mount Matte Black