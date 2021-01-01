43 Years Old 43rd Birthday Retro Vintage October 1978 T-Shirt

October 43rd Birthday Shirts for men, women, dad, mom, wife, mother, husband with themed graphic for any legend man or woman queen turning 43 years old who born in October 1978 celebrating for 43rd birthday party with family and friends with decora Born in October 1978 43 years of being awesome retro vintage decorations. Complete your collection of birthday party accessories for him / her who's turning 43 years old limited edition October 1978 retro 43rd Birthday Shirt. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem