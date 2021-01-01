From sauder
SAUDER 43 in. Sindoori Mango Engineered Wood 3-Shelf Bookcase
There is no such thing as too much storage space. Create the additional storage space your home needs without having to sacrifice on the style that you love with this 3-shelf bookcase from the SAUDER Select collection. This storage bookcase features three large shelves that offer the ideal amount of space to stow household items like your collection of novels, stacks of work folders and organizing bins. These spacious shelves also make a great spot to display your favorite home decor items like decorative plants, family vacation photos, and your array of knick-knacks. The two adjustable shelves have the ability to move to different heights to create flexible storage for items of all shapes and sizes. This small bookcase also offers a large top surface that provides you with additional space for storage and display. Its versatile design and charming good looks will have this bookcase looking great no matter where it stands. Color: Sindoori Mango.