Kichler 42901LED Tanglewood Single Light 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant with a Satin Etched Shade Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 42901LED Tanglewood Single Light 6" Wide LED Mini Pendant with a Satin Etched Shade FeaturesDurable steel constructionComes with a satin etched shade(1) 10 watt medium (E26) LED bulb included 72" of adjustable chain includedVintage Edison bulb includedCapable of being dimmed ETL rated for dry locationsEnergy Star certifiedDimensionsHeight: 15"Maximum Height: 89"Width: 6-1/4"Product Weight: 3.29 lbsChain Length: 72"Wire Length: 25"Canopy Width: 5"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 10 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 10 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Shape: A19Bulb Type: LEDColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 92CRIBulb Included: Yes Olde Bronze