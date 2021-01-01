From kalco
Kalco 4288/FROST Tribecca 21" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Frost Shade Pearl Silver Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Kalco 4288/FROST Tribecca 21" Wide Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Frost Shade The Tribecca Collection was inspired by the Art Nouveau style that dominated the TriBeCa area of NYC at the time of it’s initial conversion from industrial to residential. The array of curves that combine the industrial and the artistic are enhanced by Kalco’s exclusive warm finishes. The hand-crafted glass shades are delicately folded and seem to hang precariously from organically shaped stems to generate pieces that are all at once vintage and modern.FeaturesConstructed from hand forged ironIncludes a frost glass shade(3) 60 watt maximum medium (E26) bulbs requiredDimmable with compatible dimming bulbsETL rated for dry locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 20-1/2"Product Weight: 12 lbsElectrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Semi-Flush Pearl Silver