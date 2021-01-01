From sonneman
Sonneman 4285 Mercer Street 4 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Beveled Shade Satin Black Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Sonneman 4285 Mercer Street 4 Light Semi-Flush Ceiling Fixture with Clear Glass Beveled Shade Features:Clear Glass Beveled ShadeUL Listed for Dry LocationsCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.Lamping Technology:Bulb Base - Candelabra (E12): The E12 (Edison 12mm), Candelabra Edison Screw (CES), "Candelabra" is a term for the small-based incandescent light bulbs used in luminaires made for lighting and decoration. Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E12 Candelabra Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulb Included: NoEnergy Star: NoHeight: 4.5" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point of fixture)Light Direction: Down LightingNumber of Bulbs: 4Product Weight: 7.65 lbsShade: YesShade Color: ClearShade Height: 4"Shade Material: GlassShade Shape: SquareShade Type: BeveledShade Width: 15.75"UL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationVintage Edison Bulb: YesVoltage: 120v Semi-Flush Satin Black