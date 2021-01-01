Z-Lite 426F Willow 3 Light 9" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Z-Lite 426F Willow 3 Light 9" Wide Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Clean, graceful lines of the arms and glass shades define the Willow family. Brushed Nickel, Matte Black or Olde Bronze fixtures and inner Matte Opal with Clear outer glass shades, create clean and unique designs. Features Crafted from steel Comes with clear glass outer shade and a matte opal glass inner shade Capable of being dimmed CUL and ETL rated for dry locations Dimensions Height: 11" Width: 9" Product Weight: 6.6 lbs Electrical Specifications Bulb Base: Candelabra (E12) Number of Bulbs: 3 Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 watts Total Max Wattage: 180 watts Voltage: 120 volts Flush Mount Olde Bronze