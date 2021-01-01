Varaluz 425A50 Casa 36 Inch x 36 Inch "Damask Trefoil" Hand Painted Wall Art on Canvas Distressed Teal / Ivory Home Decor Wall Decor Paintings and

Varaluz 425A50 Casa 36 Inch x 36 Inch "Damask Trefoil" Hand Painted Wall Art on Canvas Varaluz invites you to live our Lightly Twisted lifestyle by not only adding our hand crafted artisan lighting to your home, but also to add decor that compliments your lighting perfectly. Casa is a collection of designer throw pillows, mirrors, and furniture that is sure to please those looking for a home that is anything but cookie cutter.Features:Three-dimensional textured paint on canvasConstructed from pine wood and canvasRated for dry locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantySpecifications:Height: 36"Width: 36"Depth: 1-1/2"Product Weight: 7 lbs.Print Type: PaintingPrint Method: Hand PaintedMaterial: Pine Wood, Canvas Paintings and Prints Distressed Teal / Ivory