Kichler 42591BK Larkin Chandelier, 8-Light, Black
With its strong, linear silhouette and classic finish options, a pendant from the Larkin collection makes for a timeless statement piece whether it’s making a first impression in your foyer or illuminating your kitchen table Features a black finish and uses 60 watt (max.) candelabra bulb equivalent Measures 47.75" in height and 24" wide If you have an exceptionally high ceiling, an additional chain (2996DBK) is available Takes eight medium E26 up to 60W candelabra bulb equivalent Perfect over a kitchen, dining room table, foyer or bar, Weight: 23.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Kichler Lighting