Kichler 42580 Cobson Single Light 12" Wide Pendant / Ceiling Light Olde Bronze Indoor Lighting Pendants
Kichler 42580 Cobson Single Light 12" Wide Pendant / Ceiling Light Kichler Lighting 42580 Pendant Light: Installable as a pendant light or a semi flush ceiling light Each finish offers a combination of contrasting finishes and textures Natural Brass with tumbled Antique Nickel socket holder Olde Bronze with tumbled Natural Brass socket holder Polished Nickel with tumbled Antique Nickel socket holder Functional paddle switch on the socket holder (1) 100 watt medium (E26) base bulb required (not included) Rated for dry locations Fully covered under Kichler's limited warranty (2) 12" and (2) 6" downrods included Pictured with Kichler 4071 vintage Edison light bulb Product Specifications: Overall Hanging Height: 46" Height: 7.5" Width: 12" Canopy Diameter: 5" Wattage: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Number of bulbs: 1 Voltage: 120V Bulb Included: No Olde Bronze