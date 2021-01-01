Kichler 42561 Granby Three Light 25" Wide Bowl Pendant Brushed Pewter Indoor Lighting Pendants

Kichler 42561 Granby Three Light 25" Wide Bowl Pendant Product Features: Fully covered under Kichler's limited warranty Steel construction Satin etched glass shade (2) 6" and (2) 12" downrods included (3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required (not included) Ultra secure mounting assembly Sloped ceiling kit included Product Specifications: Height: 24-1/2" Maximum Height: 63" Width: 24-1/2" Weight: 7 lbs. Electrical Specifications: Wattage: 300 watts Number of Bulbs: 3 Wattage Per Bulb: 100 watts Bulb Base: Medium (E26) Voltage: 120v Bulbs Included: No Brushed Pewter