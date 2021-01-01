From arteriors
Arteriors 42255 Kady 15" Sconce Vintage Silver Indoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Arteriors 42255 Kady 15" Sconce The Kady Sconce is a lesson in simplicity and mixed materials. Frosted glass shades house two bulbs all with a bold hammered iron backplate finished in vintage silver. Approved for use in covered outdoor areas. FeaturesConstructed from ironIncludes glass shades(2) 60 watt candelabra (E12) bulbs requiredUL and CUL rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 15"Width: 15"Extension: 5-1/2"Depth: 5-1/2"Backplate Height: 15"Backplate Width: 15"Backplate Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 120 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 60 wattsBulb Base: Candelabra (E12)Bulbs Included: No Vintage Silver