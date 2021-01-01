La Femme - 24217 Polished Halter Cutout Long Evening Gown

Provide any celebratory occasion something to talk about with this svelte masterpiece by La Femme 24217. The gorgeously fitted neoprene dress shows a high collar neckline and cutouts on the midriff. It also displays a racerback a mermaid skirt and a back zipper closure. Stun and dazzle in this exquisitely sculpted number by La Femme. Style: lafemme_24217 Closure: Back Zipper Details: High Halter Neckline Racerback with Strap Details Keyhole Opening on Open Back Fitted Bodice Midriff Cutouts Mermaid Silhouette Full-Length Hem Sweep Train Fabric: Neoprene Length: Long Neckline: High Waistline: Natural Colors: Black Red White Sizes: 00 - 10 Please refer to our returns and exchanges policy page (click here) for more details. "