Lane Home Furnishings 4209P-190 Bennington Power Wallsaver, Gunmetal

Covered in a Chenille with a low-pile Herringbone design Skirted, two pillow back with button tufted kidney and welted roll arms Royal Zero Gravity mechanism that supports legs, back, and neck to reduce stress giving this recliner superior comfort Made in the USA with Hardwood frames, mortise and Tenon joints, and steel Recliner mechanism for superior durability This recliner is a wall saver allowing you to place it close to the wall and still be able to recline fully while Being able to easily Recline to any position With the power open and close.