From regency

Regency 42 in. Mahogany Wood 3-shelf Standard Bookcase with Adjustable Shelves, Brown

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Sit or stand in the comfort of Legacy Stand Up modular workstations. This Stand Up Bookcase is the framework for a complete office. It comes complete with a top and stands at 42 in. high for a seamless fit with other Stand Up items. It has two adjustable shelves that can be moved in 1 in. increments. Finished in an attractive laminate, Stand Up components coordinate with other Legacy furniture which makes customizing easy. The Legacy collection is constructed of a 1 in. thick thermal fused melamine laminate with a 3-millimeter commercial grade matching PVC edge. Laminates are scratch, stain and scald resistant. Legacy casegoods are backed by a 10-year limited manufacturer's warranty. Color: Mahogany.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com