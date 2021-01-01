MONARCH SPECIALTIES 42 in. Black Particle Board Corner TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 42 in. with Storage Doors

In a corner design with two glass cabinet doors to keep components organized, space saving is no issue. This black reclaimed wood look TV stand is the versatile media storage solution you need in the living room of your small home, condo, apartment or dorm room. Freeing up valuable space, this unit accommodates all TV sizes equipped with a center stand. Keep in mind, all the cables of your electronic components can be kept organized and hidden behind the glass doors with help from the fixed shelf.